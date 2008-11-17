Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Report Cards For Green Materials

Without clear product information, assembling a green building is guess work

by Melody Voith
November 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Department of Energy
Credit: Department of Energy

WHEN POTENTIAL home buyers come to the builder David Weekley Homes, one of the quality indicators they look for is a little blue star. “Our clients want to feel like they are doing the right thing, and they are concerned about energy costs,” senior builder Eric Smith says. “They talk about specific programs like Energy Star.”

COVER STORY

Report Cards For Green Materials

Smith observes that customers typically do not care about detailed energy-efficiency specifications, but they do want to feel that an outside party has certified a builder’s claims. And that’s why they look for the Department of Energy’s Energy Star logo.

To earn the blue star, homes must be at least 15% more energy efficient than equivalent homes built to international code standards. Plus, they must include additional energy–saving features that typically make them 20 to 30% more efficient than standard homes.

DOE assists builders by publishing guideline specifications for insulation, windows, ductwork, heating and cooling equipment, fixtures, and appliances. Materials that meet the specifications can earn their own Energy Star certification, which makes it easier to piece together the components of an energy–efficient structure.

But the Energy Star label does not imply any sustainability qualities beyond energy efficiency, and it does not provide information that would allow a builder to choose among certified products.

For commercial buildings, the primary green certification standard is the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC’s) Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design program. In addition to energy efficiency, LEED requires that a builder prove sustainable site development, water savings, sustainable materials selection, and a healthy indoor environment.

Shine A Light
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pharos Project
The Pharos Lens is intended to document the environmental and social performance of building products.
Credit: Pharos Project
The Pharos Lens is intended to document the environmental and social performance of building products.

Selecting products to ensure LEED certification is not simple. Rick Fedrizzi, chief executive officer of USGBC, is bothered that most “green” building materials carry less labeling information than a box of animal crackers.

“If you are going to build a $90 million building, you want to know exactly how it will perform,” Fedrizzi says. “It’s important to understand the mysticism behind the decisions in a green building; they affect the value of the effort.”

Green building consultant and architect Lynn N. Simon works with clients and architects to help manage their strategy for LEED certification. That means she is responsible for evaluating the greenness of building materials. Simon examines materials on the basis of criteria such as carbon footprint, the amount of recycled content, whether they emit volatile organic compounds, the impact of transportation, and use of rapidly renewable resources.

Because not every product will meet every criterion, Simon relies on third-party labels such as Green Seal. Green Seal uses life-cycle assessments and input from manufacturers, purchasing groups, and governments to create standards for specific products like paints and windows. “You can’t take their life-cycle assessment for granted, but it’s too complicated for us to do on our own,” she says.

OF ALL THE YARDSTICKS for measuring a material’s environmental effects, a full life-cycle assessment is the most difficult and is therefore not very common. It requires measuring the impact of all inputs and outputs from raw material extraction, manufacturing, distribution and transportation, construction, and use. It also takes into account reuse, recycling, or disposal in a landfill.

"Most “green” building materials carry less labeling information than a box of animal crackers."

Paul Bogart, programs director for the advocacy group Healthy Building Network, resists the idea that a material’s environmental impact should be boiled down to any single number, label, or rating. “The problem is there are so many labels out there, but most of them are not transparent. We wanted a tool that will look at the range of different impacts and allow users to make their own decisions,” Bogart says.

The Healthy Building Network’s efforts are now part of a collaboration called the Pharos Project. The project will grade materials according to attributes in three categories: health and pollution, environment and resources, and social justice and community.

Bogart points out that different clients have different needs. The report card and an associated database will let them search on the basis of a factor such as indoor air quality and find the best product, or the client can have multiple priorities and balance them. “It doesn’t slap on a label saying, ‘This is okay,’ ” he says, “but rather shines a light on the product and says, ‘Here’s everything we know about this product.’ ”

Gathering all the information to go into the Pharos database will be a monumental task, Bogart acknowledges. To be valuable, it has to allow users to understand and balance the trade-offs among various goals—for example, between the energy efficiency of polystyrene insulation and the possible indoor air quality effects of its flame-retardant additives.

Another barrier is the quality and availability of information. “We haven’t been convinced that there is a consistent, reliable formula to measure how much energy goes into the production of a product,” Bogart says. His job is further complicated by building material manufacturers who are unwilling to supply full ingredients lists for their products.

The Pharos Project is a work in progress. But the participants hope that it will be available for a wider audience in the middle of 2009. So far, the effort has been supported by grants. Bogart promises that more details are coming about how the network will make the database self–sustaining. “Our business model for when we’re further along remains to be determined,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With prodding, retailers push chemical policies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased Companies Take A Closer Look At Sustainability
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Green-Building Labels Trigger A Race To The Top

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE