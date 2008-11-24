Dr. Paul Janssen Award Seeks Applicants

NOMINATIONS ARE BEING accepted for the 2009 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research. Founded by Johnson & Johnson in 2004, the award honors passionate and creative scientists in basic or clinical research whose scientific achievements have made, or have strong potential to make, a measurable impact on human health. Nominations are being accepted online at pauljanssenaward.com. The deadline is Dec. 15. The award includes a $100,000 cash prize.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter