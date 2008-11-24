FDA Opens First Offices In China

FDA has officially opened three offices in China to work more closely with Chinese manufacturers and officials on the quality and safety of consumer products. The offices are in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. Eight senior FDA officials—inspectors and technical experts in food, medicines, and medical devices—have been selected to work in China initially. "We look forward to working with the Chinese government and manufacturers to ensure that FDA standards for safety and manufacturing quality are met before products ship to the U.S.," FDA Commissioner Andrew C. von Eschenbach said when announcing the new offices. FDA has plans to increase its presence in other nations, including establishing offices in India, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.
