Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Lignocellulose: A Complex Biomaterial

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

COVER STORY

Lignocellulose: A Complex Biomaterial

Plant cell walls are complex structures composed mostly of lignocellulose—the most abundant organic material on Earth—which is a matrix of cross-linked polysaccharide networks, glycosylated proteins, and lignin. This matrix has three main components: cellulose (38–50%), hemicellulose (17–32%), and lignin (15–30%).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Genome Management Information System/ORNL
Credit: Genome Management Information System/ORNL

Cellulose is a polysaccharide consisting of a linear chain of several hundred to more than 10,000 d-glucose units linked by β-1,4 bonds. This bonding motif differs from the α-1,4 glucose linkage of starch, such as cornstarch that comes from corn kernels.

This structural difference proves to be quite significant. Cellulose chains are linear and somewhat rigid, but starch takes on a coiled chain structure. That makes the cellulose chains amenable to forming numerous hydrogen bonds, which, unlike starch, leads the cellulose chains to assemble into cablelike bundles of crystalline fibrils that have high tensile strength and are resistant to hydrolysis to glucose.

Hemicellulose is also a polysaccharide, but it is typically made up of chains of xylose interspersed with side chains containing arabinose, galactose, mannose, glucose, acetyl, and other sugar groups, depending on plant type. Hemicellulose contains 500 to 3,000 sugar units and includes a small amount of pectin, another polysaccharide, with which it forms a cross-linked network.

Lignin is a cross-linked macromolecule composed of three types of substituted phenols (phenylpropanoids). It fills the spaces in the cell wall between cellulose, hemicellulose, and pectin and is covalently linked to hemicellulose. Lignin resembles a kind of phenol-formaldehyde resin that acts like glue to hold the lignocellulose matrix together. Lignin helps provide additional strength to cell walls and resistance to insects and diseases.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogels reinforced with rings on strings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make modified cellulose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Collagen mimics snap into place

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE