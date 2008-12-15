Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Implements Cost Savings

Society institutes limited hiring freeze, changes in employee benefits

by Rudy M. Baum
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

THE CONTINUING TURMOIL in world financial markets is taking its toll on the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN. In the face of significant declines in the value of its investments, the society has taken a number of steps to bolster its continued financial viability.

The society's board of directors approved changes in the ACS staff defined benefits pension plan and retiree health insurance at its annual winter meeting, held in Arlington, Va., on Dec. 5–7. ACS will freeze further accruals to its defined benefits pension plan on Oct. 31, 2009, and current participants in the plan will be transitioned to the society's defined contribution retirement plan.

Full-time ACS employees who are eligible for the society's postretirement health insurance program will remain eligible. However, the board voted to cap the amount ACS contributes to the overall cost of retiree health insurance for future retirees at the 2009 level as of Dec. 31, 2009. Current retirees are not affected by these changes.

Earlier this fall, ACS management instituted other financial mitigation steps, according to Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs. These include a partial hiring freeze, careful expense management, and cutbacks in capital and discretionary spending, such as travel, professional services, and training.

"These changes are difficult, and they were made only after all possible alternatives were thoroughly explored and discussed." Madeleine Jacobs, ACS Executive Director and CEO

"The society is following a prudent course of action," Jacobs says. "These changes are difficult, and they were made only after all possible alternatives were thoroughly explored and discussed. ACS has an obligation to ensure that the society remains financially sustainable for the long term in order to carry out its mission to serve our members and the scientific community worldwide."

The changes made by the board will have a meaningful positive impact on the society's financial position, Jacobs adds. "I am optimistic about our future," she says, "and I am also confident that the outstanding staff of ACS and our members will work together through these challenging times and that ACS will continue to be an innovative and vibrant organization."

In other actions, the board of directors approved a 2009 operating budget with a net contribution of $9.4 million and a capital budget of $24.5 million. The board elected Judith L. Benham to a third and final one-year term as board chair. The board elected Bonnie A. Charpentier to the board executive committee for a two-year term and Eric C. Bigham to a one-year term.

The board also confirmed the appointment of Robert H. Grubbs, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at the California Institute of Technology, to the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Governing Board. He will fill a three-year term.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS board re-elects Paul W. Jagodzinski chair, among other actions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Council meets virtually in advance of ACS Spring 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Board of Directors approves 2018 budget and strategic plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE