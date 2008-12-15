Cystic Fibrosis, Realistically

THANKS FOR CHOOSING an article about cystic fibrosis as a cover story (C&EN, Sept. 1, page 15). With the recent rapid progress of CF research, now is a special time for the CF community. Although this letter is a couple of months late, I still want to share my appreciation. As a chemist and young adult with CF, I appreciate seeing a positive and scientifically accurate article about cystic fibrosis.
Lisa Jarvis did a fantastic job of merging the personal and social obstacles that CF patients experience with accurate and undaunting details of the science behind the disease and research toward a cure for it. Because of its medical and scientific accuracy, I think this article gives a more realistic portrayal of living with CF and its prognosis than any other I've come across. Hats off to Ms. Jarvis and C&EN!
Amanda Henkes Young
College Station, Texas
