Lanxess Is Cutting Jobs In Ontario

Lanxess is planning to cut some 270 positions at its Sarnia, Ontario, rubber facility—about a third of the workforce there. The company is closing the 60-year-old nitrile rubber plant at the site by the second quarter of this year. The company intends to consolidate nitrile rubber production at its plant in La Wantzenau, France, and is taking a charge of about $30 million for the cuts. Lanxess expanded butyl rubber capacity in Sarnia by more than 40% last year and is planning another 10% increase by next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter