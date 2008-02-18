2007-08 Project SEED College Scholarships

The ACS Committee on Project SEED has announced the winners of its 2007–08 college scholarships. Each recipient receives a one-year nonrenewable scholarship of up to $5,000 to help cover tuition and fees during his or her freshman year of college. For the 2007–08 academic year, 38 college scholarships totaling $190,000 were awarded with money from several sponsors.

Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

Alfred Bader is one of the founders of Aldrich Chemical, now Sigma-Aldrich. The Baders have supported Project SEED for many years and contributed to the initiation of the Summer II SEED program, which allows students to return for a second summer of more intensive research.

Rana Abdeljabbar graduated from Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. She worked under the supervision of Marino Xanthos at New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, on research titled "Characterization and Preparation of Congo-Red Polymer Microcapsules Using the Double Emulsion/Evaporation Technique." She attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Mishal Avichal is a graduate of Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City, N.J. He worked under the direction of Cindy Arrigo at New Jersey City University, Jersey City, on research titled "The Study of Molecular Phylogeny and Traditional Morphology-Based Phylogeny of Various Fish."

Cindy Brooks graduated from Butler County High School, Morgantown, Ky. Under the supervision of Thandi Buthelezi at Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Brooks worked on a project titled "Characterization of PAHs by Absorption and Fluorescence Spectra in Contaminated Samples." She attends Western Kentucky University.

A graduate of Arroyo High School, San Lorenzo, Calif., Ngoc Bao Bui attends the University of California, San Diego. Bui worked under the direction of Ken Nelson at Chevron Research Center, Richmond, Calif., on a project titled "New Wear Inhibitors for Automotive Engine Oils."

Vu Bui graduated from Arroyo High School, San Lorenzo, Calif., and attends the University of California, Berkeley. Under the direction of Ben Schiefelbein at R. J. Lee Group, San Leandro, Calif., Bui worked on research titled "Phase Contrast Microscopy."

Carlos Campoverde is a graduate of Union Hill High School, Jersey City, N.J. He worked under the supervision of Calvin Strand at Jersey City Medical Center on research titled "Monitoring Diabetes Mellitus with Hemoglobin A1c Testing." He attends Montclair State University, Upper Montclair, N.J.

Kinman Chung, a graduate of Central High School, in Philadelphia, attends Temple University, also in Philadelphia. Chung worked under the direction of Justin Guthier at the Forensics Mentors Institute of Fredric Rieders Family Renaissance Foundation on research titled "Determination of the Concentration of Ethanol Changes in Tissue States: Solid vs. Hanogenate."

A graduate of Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J., Alexis Dennis attends New Jersey City University, Jersey City. She worked under the direction of Ralf Warmuth and S. N. Ganguly at Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J., on a project titled "Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy."

Boris Feldman graduated from Central High School, in Philadelphia. He worked under the direction of Erika Moody at the Forensics Mentors Institute of Fredric Rieders Family Renaissance Foundation on a project titled "Hydrogen Sulfide Detection Utilizing Crown Ether Complexes in Whole Human Blood Using Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS)." Feldman attends the University of the Sciences, in Philadelphia.

Anja Garcia is a graduate of Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. Garcia worked under the supervision of Gordon Thomas and Reginald Farrow at New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, on a project titled "Assessment of the Sensitivity of Silicon-Nitride Membrane for the Construction of a Flow Sensor Used in Regulation of Cerebrospinal Fluid in Hydrocephalus." She attends New Jersey Institute of Technology.

A graduate of New Brunswick High School, New Jersey, Gregory Gonzalez worked under the supervision of Yves Chabal at Rutgers University, Piscataway, on research titled "Infrared Spectroscopy." He attends Middlesex County College, Edison, N.J.

Jennifer Gonzalez graduated from Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. She worked under the direction of Nanjoo Suh at Rutgers University, Piscataway, on a project titled "Cell Expression Levels and Significance of Eph Receptors and their Ephrin Ligands during Breast Cancer Progression." She attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Umme Habiba is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Paterson, N.J. Under the supervision of Amber Charlebois at William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J., Habiba worked on research titled "Fluorescence Measurements of Cresyl Violet Binding to DNA." Habiba attends Montclair State University, in New Jersey.

Timothy Howze is a graduate of Central High School, Memphis. Under the supervision of Ted Burkey at the University of Memphis, Howze worked on a project titled "Synthesis of Diethyl Isopropylidenesuccinate." He attends Vanderbilt University, in Nashville.

Nastasia James graduated from Orange High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of Charalampos Kalodimos at Rutgers University, Newark, James worked on a project titled "Characterization of Oncogene Protein." She attends the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia.

A graduate of Saint Basil Academy, Jenkintown, Pa., Kristine Kohler attends West Chester University, in Pennsylvania. Under the supervision of Maria LaNasa at the Forensics Mentors Institute of Fredric Rieders Family Renaissance Foundation, she worked on research titled "2-Iminothiazolidine-4-Carboxylic Acid in Post-Mortem Tissue Using Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry."

Ashley Lacey graduated from Altoona Area High School, in Pennsylvania. Under the direction of Richard Bell at Penn State Altoona, Lacey worked on a project titled "Generation, Characterization, and Catalytic Properties of Nanowires." She attends Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh.

Yukting Lee is a graduate of Thurgood Marshall Academic High School, in San Francisco. Lee worked under the supervision of Clifford Berkman and Steven Ho at San Francisco State University on research titled "Synthesis of a Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen Inhibitor Building Block." Lee attends San Francisco State University.

Jason Li is a graduate of OÑate High School, Las Cruces, N.M. Under the direction of David Smith at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, Li was involved in a project titled "Computer Simulation of Hydrated Carbon Nanotubes." Li attends New Mexico State University.

Chenee San Marcos graduated from Stagg High School, Stockton, Calif., and attends the University of the Pacific, Stockton. San Marcos worked under the direction of Andreas Franz at the University of the Pacific on research titled "Synthesis of Carbohydrate with Epoxide and d-Allopyranoside."

Nicole Navolio graduated from Highlands High School, Natrona Heights, Pa. Under the direction of Stephanie Wetzel at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Navolio worked on research titled "Identification of Carpet Fibers Using GC/MS and Microwave-Assisted Extraction." Navolio attends Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh.

Caleifa and Erena Ousman are sisters who graduated from Linden High School, in New Jersey. Caleifa worked under the supervision of Donald Schaffner at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, on research titled "Mathematical Modeling of the Microbial Distribution on Romaine Lettuce Leaves." Erena worked under the direction of Thomas Hartman at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, on a project titled "Application of Gas Analysis in Industry and Research." Caleifa attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick; Erena attends Smith College, North Hampton, Mass.

Tabitha Purice graduated from Centennial High School, Gresham, Ore. Under the direction of Angela Hoffman at the University of Portland, in Oregon, she worked on research titled "A Natural Product Study: Propolis." Purice attends Oregon State University, in Corvallis.

Brettny Sample graduated from John Glenn High School, Bay City, Mich. Under the supervision of Frances Fournier at Dow Corning, Midland, Mich., Sample worked on a project titled "Technology Screening for Gypsum Water Repellency." Sample attends Central Michigan University, in Mount Pleasant.

Rudy Wu is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, in San Francisco. He worked under the direction of Weiming Wu at San Francisco State University on a project titled "Attempt at Novel Synthesis of 2,3, 5-Tri-O-benzyl-1,4-ribolactone." He attends the University of California, Davis.

Jesse Zamora graduated from Firth High School, in Idaho. Under the direction of Robert Holman at Idaho State University, Pocatello, Zamora worked on research titled "The Grignard Reagent: A 'Green' Approach." Zamora attends Idaho State University.

Zeliang Zheng graduated from Manhattan International High School, in New York City. Under the supervision of Philip Lukeman at New York University, Zheng worked on research titled "AB* Crystallization." Zheng attends Union College, Schenectady, N.Y.

Bayer Scholars

Bayer Corp. has been a major donor for Project SEED, as well as a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.

Zareen Mobin graduated from County Prep High School, Jersey City, N.J. Under the supervision of Matthew Libera at Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J., Mobin worked on a project titled "Polydimethylsiloxane." She attends Stevens Institute of Technology.

Misael Palacios is a graduate of Armijo High School, Fairfield, Calif. Under the direction of Kenneth Forbes of Ashland Inc., in Fairfield, Palacios worked on a project titled "Gas Chromatography and Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometry in a Quality Assurance Laboratory." Palacios attends California State University, in Sacramento.

Bonnie Pan graduated from Chinese Christian Schools, San Leandro, Calif. Under the supervision of David Martin at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Public Health and Science Western Laboratory, Alameda, Calif., she worked on a project titled "Comparison of Growth Performance of Listeria spp on MOX and Chromogenic Media." Pan attends the University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif.

Fosbinder Scholar

The estate of Elizabeth Ernest Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russel J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment in Fosbinder's name for college scholarships to Project SEED graduates.

Sarann Kong is a graduate of Lowell High School, in Pennsylvania. Under the direction of John Warner at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Kong worked on a project titled "Toward a Noncovalent Derivative of Aspirin: Co-crystallization of Acetylsalicylic Acid and d-(-) Tartaric Acid." Kong attends the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Hach Scholars

The Hach Foundation fosters and supports science and science education. It uses both scholarships and a variety of outreach programs to help students develop and sustain interest in the sciences.

A graduate of Edgewood Academy, in San Antonio, Nereyda Olivares attends Our Lady of the Lake University, in San Antonio. Under the supervision of George Lee and Scott Dible at Brooks City-Base, in San Antonio, Olivares worked on a project titled "Ozone Precursors."

Raywatie Rupnarain is a graduate of Irvington High School, in New Jersey, and attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick. Under the direction of Bradley Hillman at Rutgers University, Rupnarain worked on research titled "Examining the Relative Diversity of Fungi in the Genus Colletotrichum."

Ullyot Scholars

Glenn Ullyot was an accomplished chemical researcher who worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. Barbara Ullyot had a management career at ACS.

John Hixson graduated from Perry High School, in Michigan. Under the supervision of Milton Smith and Edith Onyeozili at Michigan State University, East Lansing, he worked on research titled "The Activation of C-H Bonds Utilizing a Metal Catalyst." He attends Michigan State University.

Laura Wong graduated from Oakland High School, in California. Under the direction of Ron Haff at Western Regional Research Center, Albany, Calif., she worked on a project titled "Low-Cost Sorting of Pistachio Product Streams." She attends the University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Project SEED Scholars

Yaciris Paulino is a graduate of Union Hill High School, Newark, N.J., and is attending Rutgers University, New Brunswick. Under the direction of Marcela Rodriguez and Sharon Mencihi at the Public Health Research Institute Center, Newark, and Hackensack Hospital, in New Jersey, Paulino worked on research titled "Physical Effects of Ultrafiltration on the Patient Receiving Hemodialysis."