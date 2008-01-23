Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Chemistry Wins Big

National Academy of Sciences bestows prestigious awards to work in the chemical sciences

by Linda Wang
January 23, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Fraley
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Monsanto
Credit: Monsanto

Four scientists whose work involves chemistry are among 13 individuals chosen by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) to receive its prestigious awards. The awards honor extraordinary contributions in nine areas of science.

Stubbe
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of JoAnne Stubbe
Credit: Courtesy of JoAnne Stubbe
Eisner
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Robert Barker/Cornell University Photography
Credit: Robert Barker/Cornell University Photography
Amon
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Justin Knight Photography
Credit: Justin Knight Photography

JoAnne Stubbe, Novartis Professor of Chemistry and professor of biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will receive the $15,000 NAS Award in Chemical Sciences for her landmark work on the mechanisms and regulation of ribonucleotide reductases. ???I???m thrilled to receive this award,??? Stubbe says. ???I???ve had a lot of outstanding collaborators who have made this all possible.??? The award recognizes innovative research in the chemical sciences that contributes to the better understanding of the natural sciences and to the benefit of humanity.

Robert T. Fraley, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Monsanto, St. Louis, will receive the $25,000 NAS Award for the Industrial Application of Science. Fraley developed technologies that enabled the production of the world???s first transgenic crops. The award recognizes applications of significant achievements in science.

Thomas Eisner, J. G. Schurman Professor of Chemical Ecology at Cornell University, is the winner of the $25,000 John J. Carty Award for the Advancement of Science. Eisner is being cited for his studies of how organisms use chemistry to mediate ecological interactions. ???The field of chemical ecology is very much a field that is exploding right now,??? Eisner says. ???My hope is that this work will catalyze young people to come into the area and work in the field.??? The award is given for noteworthy and distinguished accomplishment in any field of science.

Angelika Amon, a professor of biology at MIT and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, is the winner of the $25,000 NAS Award in Molecular Biology for her groundbreaking studies of the mechanism and regulation of chromosome segregation. The award recognizes a recent notable discovery in molecular biology by a young scientist.

The winners will receive their medals on April 27 at NAS???s annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Academy of Sciences presents awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NAS Awardees
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers With Ties To Chemistry Among National Academy Of Sciences Awardees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE