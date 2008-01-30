Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

DOE Pulls Plug On FutureGen

Illinois lawmakers promise fight to save cutting-edge energy project

by Glenn Hess
January 30, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The Department of Energy has decided to withdraw its support for FutureGen, a showcase, $1.75 billion, near-zero emissions, coal-fired power plant that had been scheduled for start-up in 2012 in Mattoon, Ill.

Several members of the Illinois congressional delegation say DOE Secretary Samuel W. Bodman told them Tuesday that the department will pursue other options and plans to disband the public-private partnership that is designing the plant. Three-quarters of the money was to have come from DOE, and the rest from a coalition of power and coal companies known as the FutureGen Alliance.

"After our meeting, it is clear that Secretary Bodman has misled the people of Illinois, creating false hope in a FutureGen project which DOE has no intention of funding or supporting," Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) said in a statement. "In 25 years on Capitol Hill, I have never witnessed such a cruel deception."

Durbin says the Illinois delegation is going to make the case for FutureGen directly to the White House. "We will not go down without a fight," he declares.

DOE says it remains committed to clean coal, but rising costs and advances in technology since the FutureGen project was announced in 2003 necessitate a reassessment.

"We remain committed to advancing FutureGen's important objectives and are insuring the appropriate due diligence in pursuing a restructured approach that maximizes technological advances over the past five years and harnesses private sector innovation, facilitates the most productive public-private partnership, and prevents further cost escalation," DOE says in a statement. "We plan to announce further details in the coming days."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Fossil Energy Loans To Support Climate Plan
Audit Backs DOE’s Loan Program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Flood Of Energy Awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE