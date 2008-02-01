Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Enhances Its Toxicology Journal

Chemical Research in Toxicology now carries news and a more international flavor

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 1, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

RENEWAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemical Research in Toxicology
Chemical Research in Toxicology is introducing new features beginning with January's 20th-anniversary issue. The issue's cover displays photos of authors from the past two decades.
Credit: Chemical Research in Toxicology
Chemical Research in Toxicology is introducing new features beginning with January's 20th-anniversary issue. The issue's cover displays photos of authors from the past two decades.

The American Chemical Society is expanding the features offered by its <!-- InstanceBeginEditable name="mainContent" -->Chemical Research in Toxicology<!-- InstanceEndEditable --> journal. Making its debut with the <!-- InstanceBeginEditable name="mainContent" -->20th-anniversary January issue<!-- InstanceEndEditable -->, the new design was "developed specifically to engage a broader and more international audience," says Evelyn Jabri, senior acquisitions editor for ACS journals.

"I'm really excited about the expanded vision for the journal and I'm extremely grateful to the ACS," says <!-- InstanceBeginEditable name="mainContent" -->Lawrence J. Marnett<!-- InstanceEndEditable -->, editor of Chemical Research in Toxicology. The society's investment in the project "shows a lot of confidence in the direction of the journal," adds Marnett, who is a professor of cancer research and of biochemistry, chemistry, and pharmacology at Vanderbilt University. The monthly journal covers structural, mechanistic, and technological advances in research related to the toxic effects of chemical agents.

Among the new features being introduced is "In this Issue," a collection of brief descriptions of selected articles from each month's issue. The new "Spotlight" section showcases the latest toxicology news drawn from other journals.

The January issue also features the first in a series of invited guest editorials. These articles will offer prominent scientists from around the world an opportunity to air their views on toxicology in their own countries. Hiroshi Yamazaki of the drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics laboratory at Showa Pharmaceutical University, in Tokyo, wrote the first editorial about toxicological issues of importance in Japan.

"Like everything else in our fast-moving world, toxicology is international in scope," Marnett notes in an editorial in the issue. "However, the problems, opportunities, and challenges differ from continent to continent and, in some cases, from country to country." The international guest editorials are "intended to illuminate these issues and to create an international community of educated readers with appreciation for their colleagues around the world," he adds.

In February, the journal will begin publishing additional perspectives written by members of the editorial advisory board about their latest research.

The journal's website has also been redesigned to enhance functionality and display capabilities.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science invites submissions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Society launches ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nature Chemistry Debuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE