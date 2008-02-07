Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Administration Hits Patent Reform Bill

White House opposes effort to limit damages in patent infringement cases

by Glenn Hess
February 7, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Taking sides in a fight over how best to spur innovation, the Bush Administration says it strongly opposes a patent reform bill that has cleared the House and is awaiting a floor vote in the Senate later this month.

In a Feb. 4 letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), the Administration says it will continue to oppose the legislation in its entirety unless changes are made to a key provision changing the way damages are calculated in patent infringement cases.

The bill limits damage awards to the actual value of the particular technology involved in the suit instead of the total market value of a finished product containing the technology.

"While well-intentioned, we do not believe a convincing basis has been established to justify the significant changes to current law in the bill's damages section," Nathaniel F. Wienecke, the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for legislative and intergovernmental affairs, wrote in the letter to Leahy and other committee members.

"The Administration believes that it is important to provide greater certainty in patent litigation and remains interested in exploring options that do so," according to the letter.

"At a time when we are actively encouraging our foreign trading partners to strengthen their intellectual property protection and enforcement systems, this legislation may send the opposite signal—that we intend to weaken aspects of our current law that deter infringement," Wienecke stated.

The legislation is championed by technology companies???such as Microsoft, Intel, and Apple???that want to curb what they consider disproportionate damage awards for patent infringement. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies have been leading the opposition, arguing the bill would significantly weaken the value of their patents by limiting the amount of damages they may receive if their inventions are infringed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Senate passes bill to combat theft of trade secrets
Patent Chief Supports Congressional Reforms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patent Reform Bill Clears Hurdle In The Senate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE