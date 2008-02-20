DuPont Heralds R&D Productivity

DuPont's R&D pipeline delivered better results in 2007 than it did five years ago, says Uma Chowdhry, the firm's chief science and technology officer. Products launched in the past five years accounted for 36% of DuPont's revenues in 2007, up from 24% in 2001, she reports.
Total sales from new products introduced in the past five years doubled to more than $10 billion compared with 2003. The firm, which employs more than 5,000 scientists worldwide, currently holds 6,000 U.S. patents—an all time high—and has more than 4,000 patents pending. U.S. patents filed increased 7% and patents granted increased nearly 20% in 2007 compared with the year earlier.
In the past three years, Chowdhry says, DuPont launched more than 3,000 new products or new product variations. Examples are the Solamet photovoltaic metalization paste system, which helps reduce solar cell manufacturing costs, and the EcoConcept waterborne paint system, which eliminates a coating step on automotive coatings lines.
