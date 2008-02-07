GE Acquires Filtration Firm

GE Healthcare will pay roughly $713 million to acquire Whatman, the Kent, England-based separations technology firm. The deal helps expand GE's life sciences business, which the company calls "a key area of growth."
When the acquisition is complete, likely in the second quarter, GE will gain a broad range of filters and membranes that complement its portfolio of technologies and products for biopharmaceuticals research and manufacturing.
"Whatman's expertise and reputation in filtration technologies and sample preparation is a great fit for our life sciences business because it brings new technologies that are fundamental to helping researchers increase their understanding of the role of genes and proteins in disease," says Peter Ehrenheim, CEO of GE Healthcare's life sciences business.
Whatman has struggled with supply-chain and manufacturing issues, and has in the past six months undergone a major restructuring to improve the health of its business.
