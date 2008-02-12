Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Schwartz Leaves NIEHS

Director, target of management and ethics probes, goes to National Jewish Medical & Research Center

by Cheryl Hogue
February 12, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Schwartz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Duke Medical Center
Credit: Duke Medical Center

David A. Schwartz, the embattled director of NIH's National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), has jumped ship to the National Jewish Medical & Research Center (NJMRC), in Denver.

"I believe that our institute would be more successful with new leadership and that I would have a greater impact in environmental health by working as a physician-scientist," Schwartz said in a Feb. 8 e-mail announcing his resignation to the NIEHS staff. The institute is located in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

Schwartz had temporarily stepped down from his post as the head of NIEHS and the National Toxicology Program in August 2007 amid probes into his management and ethics by Congress and the Department of Health & Human Services (C&EN, Sept. 3, 2007, page 9). Schwartz is under investigation for possible violations of ethics rules, conflict of interest guidelines, and federal spending limits. Sources on Capitol Hill and at NIH tell C&EN that results of the investigation into Schwartz are expected sometime in March.

In his e-mail, Schwartz said, "I remain proud of the research and training programs that we've developed and the progress that we've made in protecting the health of the public.

"However, I also recognize that our community has not universally embraced the scientific direction or strategies that I have implemented during my tenure as director. In my enthusiasm to bring new science and opportunities to our field, it appears that I have inadvertently disenfranchised segments of our community. I sincerely apologize for the pain this may have caused," he wrote.

NJMRC announced on Feb. 8 that Schwartz will lead a program dedicated to understanding the genetics of complex lung and immune-mediated conditions. He will also direct the institute's pulmonary and critical care division and lead a new center for genetics and therapeutics.

"David's expertise and his vision for genomics and the coming era of personalized medicine made him an ideal candidate," said Michael Salem, president and CEO of NJMRC.

Samuel H. Wilson, who has been acting director at NIEHS since late 2007, continues in that capacity.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden nominates Monica Bertagnolli to lead NIH
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH director Francis Collins to step down
NIH Names New Leader To Oversee Research Grants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE