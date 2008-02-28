Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Water Leaves Trail In Human Hair

Oxygen and hydrogen isotope ratios tell where a person has been

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 28, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Be careful where you drink. A University of Utah team led by geochemist Thure E. Cerling and ecologist James R. Ehleringer reports that the isotope ratios of human hair correlate with the isotope ratios of local tap water and can be used to track where people have been (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2008, 105, 2788).

The team collected samples of barbershop hair clippings and drinking water from 65 cities in 18 states. A regression analysis of the isotope values in the hair against the isotope values of local drinking water suggests that a significant fraction of the hydrogen and oxygen in hair derives from local drinking water.

The researchers predicted the hydrogen and oxygen isotope values in hair across the country on the basis of known isotope values in drinking water. They suggest that such information could be useful in forensic, anthropological, and archaeological studies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cave dripwater may contain fire evidence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Incas Doped Their Sacrifice Victims
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water Contamination Rises In Texas After Natural Gas Drilling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE