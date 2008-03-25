Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Control System With An Enzyme PIN

Flexible network processes chemical information

by Carmen Drahl
March 25, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

CODE
[+]Enlarge
An enzyme-based security-type keypad begins with a solution of sucrose, a dye, and oxygen. The password consists of three enzymes (blue, yellow, and red) that must be added to the solution in the right order. The correct combination oxidizes the dye to a colored product, a measurable output.
An enzyme-based security-type keypad begins with a solution of sucrose, a dye, and oxygen. The password consists of three enzymes (blue, yellow, and red) that must be added to the solution in the right order. The correct combination oxidizes the dye to a colored product, a measurable output.

A security-type control system with a password made up of enzymes rather than numbers or letters has been devised by Evgeny Katz and coworkers at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. This type of biochemical network, which mimics an electronic keypad lock, could one day be used to control implantable medical devices based on individual body chemistry (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja7114713).

Another research group has already made this type of chemical device from a pathway that manipulates synthetic fluorophores (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2007, 129, 347). However, the new system is made from biochemical components, so it "offers advantages in terms of biocompatibility," says molecular electronics expert Devens Gust of Arizona State University. It is also highly adaptable; enzymes or substrates can be changed for different applications, Katz tells C&EN.

To demonstrate the system, Katz's team developed a sucrose solution containing a dye that would yield a colored output after a sequence of three enzymes is added to it. The first enzyme, invertase, hydrolyzes sucrose to glucose and fructose. The next enzyme oxidizes glucose while reducing oxygen to hydrogen peroxide. Finally, a peroxidase uses hydrogen peroxide to oxidize the dye to a measurable colored product. No colored product is formed unless all three enzymes are added in the correct order.

It's too early to know whether this type of enzyme network may be used for making molecular-level decisions in the body, such as releasing a drug in response to a specific sequence of biochemical events, Katz says. For now, the team is working on reconfiguring enzyme networks to process biochemical information in different ways.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Expanding the glucose meter’s repertoire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make modified cellulose
Electrical Inputs Modulate Enzymes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE