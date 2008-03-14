Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Report Blasts EPA Library Closures

GAO says agency acted hastily and without proper procedures

by David J. Hanson
March 14, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Environmental Protection Agency's plan to reorganize its network of 26 libraries is plagued with serious managerial problems, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. GAO cites a number of problems with the plan, including that it lacks procedures for informing the staff and public of decisions on closings, an evaluation of alternatives and their costs or benefits, and a post-reorganizational strategy to ensure the continuity of necessary library services.

The report (GAO-08-304) was the topic of a March 13 hearing held by the House Science & Technology Subcommittee on Investigations & Oversight during which EPA was heavily criticized for its actions.

"The most generous possible explanation is that EPA managers were stunningly incompetent," said subcommittee Chair Brad Miller (D-N.C.). "The EPA ignored its own careful plans and abruptly closed libraries, limited access to the public and EPA employees, and just threw away documents that may be irreplaceable."

EPA began its library reorganization in 2006 because of anticipated budget cuts that never happened. Several libraries were to be closed, access to others was to be reduced, and much of the information was to be disposed of or digitized. Widespread concerns of government watchdog groups and Congress about the impact of EPA's actions on the availability of information forced the agency to impose a moratorium on any further changes to the network.

GAO recommends that EPA continue the moratorium until the agency takes a number of corrective actions. These include justifying its decision to reorganize the library network, improving its outreach efforts, ensuring sufficient oversight of the project, and implementing procedures for the proper dispersal and disposal of library materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA chief narrows advisers’ focus to one part of controversial plan to limit data used for regulation
Science Education: Congress sends White House back to drawing board on proposed reorganization
EPA Chemical Assessment Needs More Improvements

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE