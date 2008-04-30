Academy Elects New Members

The National Academy of Sciences has announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates on April 29 during its 145th annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. active membership in NAS to 2,041 and its foreign membership to 397.
Of the new members, the following are chemists or work in areas related to the chemical sciences:
Jerry M. Adams, Walter & Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Victoria, Australia
Richard W. Aldrich, University of Texas, Austin
Frances H. Arnold, California Institute of Technology
Michael R. Botchan, University of California, Berkeley
Steven G. Boxer, Stanford University
Edward A. Boyle, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Stephen L. Buchwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Emily A. Carter, Princeton University
George W. Crabtree, Argonne National Laboratory
Seth A. Darst, Rockefeller University
Kenneth A. Dill, University of California, San Francisco
Michael Grunstein, University of California, Los Angeles
Evelyn L. Hu, University of California, Santa Barbara
Eric N. Jacobsen, Harvard University
Nancy A. Jenkins, Institute of Molecular & Cell Biology, Proteos, Singapore
Marc A. Kastner, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Gail Mandel, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Oregon Health & Science University, Portland
David J. Mangelsdorf, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Gary Ruvkun, Massachusetts General Hospital
Gregg L. Semenza, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Gary Struhl, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Peter E. Wright, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.
FOREIGN ASSOCIATES
Philip Cohen, University of Dundee, Scotland
Caroline Dean, John Innes Centre, Norwich, England
Jules A. Hoffmann, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), Strasbourg, France
