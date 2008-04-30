Advertisement

People

Academy Elects New Members

NAS elects 72 new members and 18 foreign associates from nine countries

by Linda Raber
April 30, 2008
The National Academy of Sciences has announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates on April 29 during its 145th annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. active membership in NAS to 2,041 and its foreign membership to 397.

Of the new members, the following are chemists or work in areas related to the chemical sciences:

Jerry M. Adams, Walter & Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Victoria, Australia

Richard W. Aldrich, University of Texas, Austin

Frances H. Arnold, California Institute of Technology

Michael R. Botchan, University of California, Berkeley

Steven G. Boxer, Stanford University

Edward A. Boyle, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stephen L. Buchwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Emily A. Carter, Princeton University

George W. Crabtree, Argonne National Laboratory

Seth A. Darst, Rockefeller University

Kenneth A. Dill, University of California, San Francisco

Michael Grunstein, University of California, Los Angeles

Evelyn L. Hu, University of California, Santa Barbara

Eric N. Jacobsen, Harvard University

Nancy A. Jenkins, Institute of Molecular & Cell Biology, Proteos, Singapore

Marc A. Kastner, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Gail Mandel, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Oregon Health & Science University, Portland

David J. Mangelsdorf, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Gary Ruvkun, Massachusetts General Hospital

Gregg L. Semenza, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Gary Struhl, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons

Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Peter E. Wright, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

FOREIGN ASSOCIATES

Philip Cohen, University of Dundee, Scotland

Caroline Dean, John Innes Centre, Norwich, England

Jules A. Hoffmann, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), Strasbourg, France

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

