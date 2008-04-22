BASF Adds To Bioplastics

BASF plans to more than quadruple its production capacity for the biodegradable plastic Ecoflex at its Ludwigshafen, Germany, site. The investment will raise capacity from 14,000 metric tons to a total of 74,000 metric tons per year. The expansion is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2010.
BASF produces Ecoflex from adipic acid, butanediol, and terephthalic acid. According to the company, Ecoflex has the properties of conventional polyethylene but is fully biodegradable in accordance with European requirements.
At the same time, BASF plans to increase capacity at the compounding facility in Ludwigshafen where it manufactures the newly developed product Ecovio. A derivative of Ecoflex, Ecovio contains 45% by weight of polylactic acid, a corn-derived polymer.
Ecoflex and Ecovio are used to make items such as grocery bags, compostable can liners, mulch film, and food wrapping. BASF says the global market for biodegradable and biobased plastics is growing by more than 20% per year.
