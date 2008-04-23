Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Banning Bisphenol A In Baby Bottles

Canada moves toward restricting the chemical; Congress proposes similar legislation

by Susan R. Morrissey
April 23, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Canada is about to become the first country in the world to set exposure limits on bisphenol A (BPA). The proposed ban targets the importation and sale of baby bottles containing BPA.

"Although our science tells us exposure levels to newborns and infants are below the levels that cause effects, it is better to be safe than sorry," said Canadian Minister of Health Tony Clement in announcing the action. He added that barring any compelling information brought to light during the comment period that started on April 19, the ban will go into effect in mid-June.

Canada's decision to ban BPA in baby bottles is based on a risk assessment of the chemical by Canada Health, the country's FDA-like agency. The study found that BPA is not a concern for adults but may pose a risk for newborns and infants. In addition to the new regulations, Clement also noted that Canada Health will support more studies to assess the chemical's impact on mothers and babies.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., members of Congress are considering putting in place similar limits on BPA based on a recent National Toxicology Program study (C&EN, April 21, page 11). Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced plans to introduce legislation to ban BPA in all children???s products and "food contact" containers, such as some water bottles and polymer-lined cans.

"There have been enough warning signs about the dangers of this chemical that we cannot wait to act," Schumer said in a statement. "If there is any serious risk to all posed by this chemical, it is simply unacceptable to allow Americans, especially vulnerable infants, to come into contact with it."

On the House side, the Energy & Commerce Committee, led by Reps. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.) and Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), is investigating the safety of BPA in baby products as part of its oversight of FDA.

"We will continue to conduct vigorous oversight and will continue to question FDA about its decision finding bisphenol A is safe for infant and baby products," Stupak said. "We also plan to contact manufacturers of liquid infant formula and ask them to remove BPA from their products."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU to lower limit for bisphenol A migration from food packaging
Industry About-Faces On BPA Regulations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Raises Flag On Bisphenol A

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE