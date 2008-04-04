Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Cech Steps Down At HHMI

Chemist-president of prestigious biomedical institute will leave in spring 2009, return to teaching and research

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 4, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Cech
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Paul Fetters for HHMI
Credit: Paul Fetters for HHMI

Biochemist Thomas R. Cech announced on April 1 that he will step down as president of Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) in spring 2009. A nationwide search for his successor is expected.

Cech has been president of HHMI since January 2000. During his tenure, HHMI has launched several new initiatives, including the HHMI Professors program, which provides grants to research professors for the purpose of transforming undergraduate education; the Janelia Farm Research Campus in Ashburn, Va.; and the recently announced competition for early-career scientists (C&EN, March 17, page 8).

"A lot of the things I hoped to accomplish are well on their way, if not done," Cech says. "The next big thing that the Howard Hughes Medical Institute engages in deserves to have somebody who's going to see it through. Some of these projects are five to 10 years in length, and I had never planned to stay here that long. This seems like an appropriate time for me to return to being engaged directly with research and with teaching."

Cech plans to return to research and teaching at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he has been a chemistry professor since 1978. During his time at HHMI, he has maintained a small research group studying telomeres (the DNA sequences that cap chromosomes) and telomerase (the enzyme that synthesizes telomeres).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Sidney Altman dies at age 82
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN Talks With Jon Lorsch
NIGMS Restarts Search For New Director

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE