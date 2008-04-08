Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Copying Sea Cucumber's Cool Trick

New material switches from stiff to flexible when exposed to water

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 8, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

MODEL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Fred Carpenter
Sea cucumber skin inspired a new material that switches from stiff to flexible with the addition of water.
Credit: Courtesy of Fred Carpenter
Sea cucumber skin inspired a new material that switches from stiff to flexible with the addition of water.

Sea cucumbers can rapidly alter the stiffness of their skin in response to environmental cues. Inspired by these creatures, polymer scientists at Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, have mimicked this trick in an artificial system. Team member Jeffrey R. Capadona reported their findings this week to the Division of Polymer Chemistry at the ACS national meeting in New Orleans. They also published the work last month in the journal Science (2008, 319, 1370).

CLOSEUP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Case Western Reserve University
A micrograph of the new switchable material.
Credit: Case Western Reserve University
A micrograph of the new switchable material.

The stiffness of a sea cucumber's skin is governed by interactions between collagen fibers. The team led by Christoph Weder and Stuart J. Rowan achieves the same effect by embedding cellulose nanofibers, or "whiskers," in a rubbery polymer matrix. So far, they have tried two matrices—an ethylene oxide-epichlorohydrin copolymer and poly(vinyl acetate).

The surface of the cellulose fibers is dotted with hydroxyl groups. In a network of these nanofibers, wherever the nanofibers intersect, there are hydrogen bonds, Weder said. "The fibers want to stick to each other like there's no tomorrow."

The hydrogen bond network makes the material rigid, but that network can be disrupted by adding water. The material doesn't simply soak up water and swell like a sponge. Instead, the water forms hydrogen bonds with the nanofibers and decouples the whiskers. As a result, the composite material becomes flexible.

Marek W. Urban, professor of polymer science at the University of Southern Mississippi, said the work "demonstrates how interplay of different chemical species and their manipulation will lead to tremendous responses."

Brent S. Sumerlin, assistant professor of chemistry at Southern Methodist University, added that the team has managed to "elegantly reproduce an inherently complex natural phenomenon with straightforward polymer science."

Weder and Rowan are collaborating with Dustin J. Tyler, a biomedical engineer at Case Western, to fashion the material into microelectrodes that can be implanted in the brain for use as part of an artificial nervous system. Such implants must be stiff enough to be inserted into the brain, but once there, they need to be soft enough not to damage the surrounding tissue. The brain's aqueous environment is enough to trigger the switch from rigid to flexible.

The team hopes to devise other switchable materials that use different cues, such as light or electrical impulses, to trigger the transition from stiff to flexible.

Rowan envisions a broad range of applications for such materials, from biomedical devices such as stents to protective clothing and even toys. "You could mold it into whatever shape you want and then make it rigid," he said. "You can imagine kids loving that sort of thing. I know I would have when I was younger."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong hydrogel adhesive comes painlessly off sensitive skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New superjelly can go from squishy to ultrahard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stretchy hydrogel heals like muscle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE