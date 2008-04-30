Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Firing Up The Tank With Nanoparticles

Aluminum or aluminum oxide particles could help improve fuel efficiency

by Bethany Halford
April 30, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

In an attempt to make liquid fuels more energy efficient, scientists have found that adding aluminum or aluminum oxide nanoparticles to diesel fuel improves its ignition properties (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl080277d).

In simple hot-plate experiments, Arizona State University mechanical engineer Patrick E. Phelan and coworkers found that diesel fuel containing 0.1% aluminum or aluminum oxide nanoparticles ignites more readily at lower temperatures than pure diesel. The researchers suspect that adding nanoparticles to diesel improves the fuel's radiative properties and its heat- and mass-transfer capabilities.

The nanoparticles increase the probability that a single drop of the fuel will ignite at just above 700°C. The probability increases from about 15% for pure diesel to between 50 and 60% for nanoparticle-enriched diesel. Phelan's group also looked at two different sizes of Al2O3 particles and found that 50-nm particles were slightly better at getting diesel to ignite than 15-nm particles but only at the lower range of temperatures tested.

Envirox, a cerium oxide-based catalyst nanoparticle that's reported to boost fuel efficiency, is already on the market from nanomaterials firm Oxonica.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE