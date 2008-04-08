Illuminating Hydrogen Peroxide In Cells

Hydrogen peroxide is overproduced in cells as part of chronic inflammatory diseases such as heart disease and arthritis, so detecting the molecule in the body is of keen interest for diagnosing and tracking medical conditions. Researchers are also interested in the role of H 2 O 2 in cellular signal transduction. Now, a three-part chemiluminescent system may illuminate H 2 O 2 in cells and tissues.

Detecting H 2 O 2 in vivo is not easy. Its combined low concentration and low reactivity relative to other oxygen species such as superoxide make it difficult to find a sensitive, specific sensor. In a presentation this week before the Division of Physical Chemistry at the ACS national meeting in New Orleans, Niren Murthy of Georgia Institute of Technology described H 2 O 2 -sensing nanoparticles composed of a peroxalate-containing polymer and a fluorescent dye such as pentacene (Nat. Mater. 2007, 6, 765).

In solution, H 2 O 2 reacts with the peroxalate component of the polymer to produce dioxetanedione. The dioxetanedione then chemically excites the dye, leading to chemiluminescence of the nanoparticles. The reaction is specific for H 2 O 2 ; superoxide or the hydroxyl radical will not produce the dioxetanedione.

Experiments with the particles in vitro indicated they can detect H 2 O 2 concentrations down to 250 nM. Murthy and coworkers were also able to detect hydrogen peroxide produced in the peritoneal cavity of mice in response to an injection of a lipopolysaccharide, which induces an immune response.

"This is an exciting development that may overcome problems with the in vivo detection of H 2 O 2 ," says Henry J. Forman of the University of California, Merced. He adds that for detecting disease pathology, "the specificity for H 2 O 2 and limit of detection in whole animals appear to be very suitable," although the sensitivity might not yet be low enough to detect smaller amounts of H 2 O 2 produced in physiological signal transduction.

