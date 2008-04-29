Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nerve Agents Hit Cannabinoid System

Sarin homolog inhibits enzymes in endocannabinoid system

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 29, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Isopropyl dodecylfluorophosphonate
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
(IDFP) inhibits the enzymes MAGL and FAAH that degrade the endocannabinoids 2-arachidonylglycerol and anandamide to arachidonic acid and either glycerol or ethanolamine.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
(IDFP) inhibits the enzymes MAGL and FAAH that degrade the endocannabinoids 2-arachidonylglycerol and anandamide to arachidonic acid and either glycerol or ethanolamine.

Organophosphorus nerve agents activate the endocannabinoid system, the same one affected by Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The finding could lead to a better understanding of the endocannabinoid system and the action of nerve agents, as well as potential therapeutic applications.

Researchers have long suspected that some effects of sublethal doses of nerve agents can't be attributed to the inhibition of acetylcholinesterase, the primary target responsible for their toxicity. A team led by John E. Casida of the University of California, Berkeley, and Benjamin F. Cravatt of Scripps Research Institute, in La Jolla, Calif., used a sarin homolog—isopropyl dodecylfluorophosphonate (IDFP)—that is not selective for acetylcholinesterase to identify possible secondary targets (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038.nchembio.86).

They found that IDFP inhibits the two enzymes primarily responsible for endocannabinoid degradation—monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL), which metabolizes 2-arachidonylglycerol (2-AG), and fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), which metabolizes anandamide. Shutting down both enzymes raises the level of 2-AG and anandamide in the brain 10-fold. In mice injected with IDFP, the researchers see full-blown cannabinoid effects similar to those of cannabinoid receptor agonists such as THC.

Previous work from Cravatt's lab has shown that selective FAAH inhibitors raise anandamide levels and elicit the antianxiety and analgesic therapeutic effects of cannabinoids without the cognitive effects. The new findings suggest that dual inhibitors of FAAH and MAGL "would not be an attractive way to go therapeutically," Cravatt says, because they would cause not only good cannabinoid effects, such as antianxiety and analgesic activity, but also bad ones such as unfavorable cognitive effects.

It is unknown, however, what happens if only MAGL is inhibited. "The uniqueness of our study lies in the fact that IDFP is one of the first compounds capable of blocking MAGL in vivo," says Daniel K. Nomura, a graduate student working with Casida. The team hopes to develop compounds that target MAGL without also targeting FAAH.

The researchers saw another surprising effect. An increase in the 2-AG level leads to a decrease in the level of arachidonic acid—a precursor of prostaglandins, which cause inflammation, pain, and fever. These findings challenge the conventional wisdom that phospholipase A2 is the main enzyme responsible for the release of arachidonic acid.

George Kunos, a researcher who studies endocannabinoids at the National Institutes of Health, finds the results interesting but raises a caveat. IDFP also binds to the cannabinoid receptor, but the evidence suggests that it is neither an agonist nor an antagonist. "If the compound binds but is neither an agonist nor an antagonist, what does it do?" Kunos asks. Answering his own question, Kunos speculates that IDFP "may be some kind of allosteric modulator that sensitizes the receptor to agonists." Kunos adds that the new findings "will create a lot of interest among scientists interested in the endocannabinoid system, but even beyond to those who are working on prostanoids and lipid signaling." Prostanoids are a class of fatty acids largely associated with inflammation responses.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-dose aspirin improves memory in mice with Alzheimer’s symptoms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Red Wine Chemical Redeemed?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another Aspirin Connection

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE