Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Tainted Heparin Called "A Deliberate Scheme"

Congress told that contamination of active ingredient appears intentional

by Glenn Hess
April 30, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Baxter International's recalled blood-thinner heparin appears to have been intentionally contaminated with a similar, but cheaper, chemical, the company's top executive told a congressional panel Tuesday. The admission follows the FDA reports of a link between the oversulfated chondroitin contaminant and severe allergic reactions in humans (C&EN, April 28, page 14).

"We're alarmed that one of our products was used in what appears to have been a deliberate scheme to adulterate a life-saving medication and that people have suffered as a result," Baxter Chairman Robert L. Parkinson Jr. said in testimony before the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations.

"We deeply regret that this has happened, and I feel a strong sense of personal responsibility for these circumstances," he remarked. Baxter, which supplied about half the U.S. heparin market, recalled the drug in February.

David G. Strunce, chief executive of Scientific Protein Laboratories (SPL), also said the contamination appeared deliberate. SPL owns a majority stake in the Chinese plant that makes the active ingredient used in Baxter's heparin. "It seems to us that it's an intentional act," he told the panel.

But Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), subcommittee chairman, said it is unclear whether contamination with the cheaper chemical was intentional or accidental. He stressed, however, that both companies had a responsibility to ensure that their products were safe. "Baxter and SPL have failed the American public," he said.

Heparin is widely used during kidney dialysis and surgery to prevent blood clots. FDA officials say tests show the chemical could have caused the type of allergic reactions reported in connection with 81 deaths since January 2007, where patients were treated with some brand of heparin.

Strunce said contamination of the crude heparin supply in China appears to be widespread, and it is affecting many manufacturers. Tainted heparin has been detected in 11 countries, according to FDA.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Republicans Continue Heparin Probe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Warns Heparin Makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tainted Heparin's Link To Reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE