Environment

Taylor & Francis Launches Green Chemistry Journal

New title complements other journals that cover green chemistry and sustainability research

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 16, 2008
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Green Chem. Lett. Rev.
Credit: Green Chem. Lett. Rev.

Leaders in the field of green chemistry have created a new journal that they believe will help accommodate the rapid growth in the number of papers published on the design and development of sustainable chemical processes and products. Print copies of the debut issue of Green Chemistry Letters & Reviews, which is being published by U.K.-based Taylor & Francis, were on display at the American Chemical Society national meeting in New Orleans last week.

The journal features papers pertaining to research, education, and industrial implementation of green synthesis, separation, and purification processes, including the development and use of renewable feedstocks and degradable products. Editor John C. Warner, president and chief technology officer at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, Woburn, Mass., says the journal's papers are posted online as soon as peer review and editing are complete and subsequently are compiled into a quarterly print edition. Individual and institutional annual subscriptions for the journal are $80 and $318, respectively.

Warner notes that "one of the most exciting components of the journal is the ???living text' concept," in which scientists, students, reporters, and members of the general public can discuss the content of research papers with the authors electronically via the journal's website. "We believe this feature will provide a conduit between the teaching and research communities, which can use the journal effectively as an interactive textbook," he says.

Warner is joined in managing the journal by Yale University's Paul T. Anastas, who is chair of the editorial board. Chemical education specialist Julie A. Haack of the University of Oregon and industrial process chemist Carles Est??vez of the Institute of Science & Technology, in Barcelona, are associate editors. Warner and Anastas teamed up in the early 1990s to develop the "12 Principles of Green Chemistry" as a framework to help chemists create pollution prevention strategies. Anastas was also formerly head of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute.

Green Chemistry Letters & Reviews complements the Royal Society of Chemistry's highly regarded journal Green Chemistry, now in its 10th year, and Wiley-VCH's ChemSusChem, which launched in January this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

