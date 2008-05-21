Canada Moves Against Four Chemicals

Last week, Canada proposed to designate four commercial chemicals for ???virtual elimination??? because of their potential toxicity. The designation means firms would have to restrict releases of these chemicals to the environment to the smallest levels possible.
The substances selected by two national regulatory agencies, Environment Canada and Health Canada, are vinyl acetate and three siloxanes: decamethylcyclopentasiloxane, octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane, and dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane.
Vinyl acetate is used to produce paints, coatings, adhesives, wires and cables, safety glass, and other products. The three siloxanes are ingredients in personal care products such as shampoos and cosmetics.
Under the proposal, Canada would classify vinyl acetate as toxic to human health and the three siloxanes as toxic to the environment.
The agencies made the proposal as part of the Canadian government???s efforts to screen thousands of chemicals in commerce for health and environmental effects. The agencies laid out their findings in the May 17 issue of Canada Gazette, the official newspaper of the Canadian government.
