Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Canada Moves Against Four Chemicals

Proposed regulation is based on toxicity concerns

by Cheryl Hogue
May 21, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Last week, Canada proposed to designate four commercial chemicals for ???virtual elimination??? because of their potential toxicity. The designation means firms would have to restrict releases of these chemicals to the environment to the smallest levels possible.

The substances selected by two national regulatory agencies, Environment Canada and Health Canada, are vinyl acetate and three siloxanes: decamethylcyclopentasiloxane, octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane, and dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane.

Vinyl acetate is used to produce paints, coatings, adhesives, wires and cables, safety glass, and other products. The three siloxanes are ingredients in personal care products such as shampoos and cosmetics.

Under the proposal, Canada would classify vinyl acetate as toxic to human health and the three siloxanes as toxic to the environment.

The agencies made the proposal as part of the Canadian government???s efforts to screen thousands of chemicals in commerce for health and environmental effects. The agencies laid out their findings in the May 17 issue of Canada Gazette, the official newspaper of the Canadian government.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE