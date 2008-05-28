Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Chemical Pushes Up Prices

Company blames Uncle Sam for high raw-material costs

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 28, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical is raising prices for all of its products in response to rising energy costs. The company says prices for some products could increase by as much as 20%, depending on how hard the goods have been hit by rising feedstock, energy, and transportation costs.

Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris says his company's "feedstock and energy bill" increased by 42% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter last year. At current rates, Liveris adds, Dow's combined energy and feedstock costs could hit $32 billion this year, compared with only $8 billion in 2002.

The U.S. government's failure to develop a comprehensive energy policy has undermined U.S. competitiveness and is weakening domestic demand, Liveris says. "For years, Washington has failed to address the issue of rising energy costs, and as a result the country now faces a true energy crisis, one that is causing serious harm to America's manufacturing sector and all consumers of energy."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow’s results for first quarter of 2023 come in at a loss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical companies stumbled in 2022
Third quarter looks grim for chemical industry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE