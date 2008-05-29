Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Photoluminescent Polymers Detect Explosives

A rapid, simple test can detect high explosives in less than one minute

by Carrie Arnold
May 29, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

EXPLOSIVE ANSWERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Mater. Chem.
Trace amounts of TNT on a person???s hand quench the blue photoluminescence of a silafluorine-fluorine polymer.
Credit: J. Mater. Chem.
Trace amounts of TNT on a person???s hand quench the blue photoluminescence of a silafluorine-fluorine polymer.

Three silafluorine-fluorine polymers can quickly and easily detect minute quantities of explosives left behind on surfaces. Jason C. Sanchez and William C. Trogler at the University of California, San Diego, synthesized these stable, photoluminescent polymers through a series of hydrosilylation reactions between 1,1-dihydridosilafluorene and various diethynylfluorenes (J. Mater. Chem., DOI: 10.1039/b802623h). The polymers normally emit blue light when illuminated with ultraviolet radiation. The researchers report that a thin layer of these polymers sprayed on a suspect surface can detect nitrogen-based explosives such as trinitrotoluene (TNT) after only 30 seconds. The explosives absorb the electrons emitted by the illuminated polymers and quench the blue glow. The presence of as little as a picogram of explosive will cause this quenching, resulting in a dark spot on a film surrounded by the blue light from the polymers. Other explosives, such as pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN), emit a green glow when reacting with the polymers. The authors suggest that law enforcement officers could use this technology with minimal training to quickly and easily detect small amounts of a variety of explosives.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic glow-in-the-dark materials remain stable in air
Invisible Ink Gets More Secure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Dots Shine Brightly In Every Color

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE