Environment

ACS transfers its half ownership back to chemical engineering society

ACS transfers its half ownership back to chemical engineering society

by Sophie L. Rovner
June 10, 2008
The American Chemical Society will transfer its half share in Biotechnology Progress to the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), giving the engineering society full ownership of the journal beginning with the July/August issue. Jerome S. Schultz, a bioengineering professor at the University of California, Riverside, will remain the journal's editor.

"ACS and AIChE see mutual benefit in this transaction, in that the publishing scope of Biotechnology Progress better complements AIChE's current pursuits and focused journal portfolio," says Susan King, senior vice president in ACS's journals publishing group.

Biotechnology Progress publishes peer-reviewed research reports, reviews, and descriptions of the application of biological and engineering principles in fields such as cellular physiology and metabolic engineering, biocatalysts and bioreactor design, bioseparations and downstream processing, cell-culture and tissue engineering, biosensors and process control, bioinformatics and systems biology, biomaterials and artificial organs, stem cell biology and genetics, and plant biology and food science.

AIChE founded Biotechnology Progress in 1985 and began its copublishing partnership with ACS in 1990. Wiley-Blackwell already publishes books and three other journals for AIChE and will now provide publication and distribution services for the journal. AIChE will retain editorial control of the publication, which will become the official journal of AIChE's Society for Biological Engineering.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

