Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress Okays More War Funds

Supplemental spending bill includes money for science

by Susan R. Morrissey
June 24, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The House of Representatives has passed a revised supplemental war appropriations bill (H.R. 2642) that includes $400 million in additional 2008 federal funding for science programs. The Senate is likely to take up and pass the legislation this week, and the Administration has indicated that President George W. Bush will sign it into law.

The revised legislation comes about a month after the Senate passed a version of the bill that would have given science agencies nearly $1 billion in additional 2008 funding (C&EN, June 2, page 16). The Administration made it clear, however, that the President would veto any bill that included significant domestic spending. The current House version of the bill represents a compromise worked out with the Administration.

Under the House bill, NIH is set to receive $150 million to be distributed across the agency's 27 institutes and centers. NSF, NASA, and the Department of Energy's Office of Science will each receive $62.5 million for various science programs. For NSF, $22.5 million will go to the research directorates, and $40 million will go to Education & Human Resources for scholarship and fellowship programs. The bill directs NASA to apply its additional funds to its science programs, and the bill directs DOE to use its new funds to rejoin the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor fusion project and to support its High Energy Physics program. DOE will also receive $62.5 million for environmental cleanup activities under the bill.

In addition to the science funds, the House-passed bill will provide $150 million to FDA for salaries and other expenses.

"I am very pleased that this supplemental appropriations bill includes $400 million in additional fiscal 2008 funding for science programs, including $125 million to boost funding for critical programs at the National Science Foundation and Department of Energy Office of Science," says Rep. Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), chairman of the House Committee on Science & Technology. "This funding will help avert layoffs and job losses at our national labs and boost research and teacher-training programs that are critical to our nation's competitiveness."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Budget: Congress finalizes 2013 appropriations, avoids government shutdown
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Moves On Budget
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spending Bill Advances

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE