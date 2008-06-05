Lithium Monoxide Anion Is As Basic As It Gets

LiO- anion [+]Enlarge Credit: Bun Chan

Researchers have discovered the world's strongest base: the gas-phase lithium monoxide anion, LiO- (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2008, 105, 7647). The compound wins out over the methyl anion, CH 3 -, the previous longtime titleholder. The researchers who made the discovery think that it will be a difficult challenge to produce a chemical species that is a stronger base than LiO-.

For the past 30 years, methane has been accepted as the weakest acid known. But CH 4 can give up a hydrogen ion to form CH 3 -, which until now had the highest measured affinity of any compound to regain a lost hydrogen ion, making it the strongest base.

In their study, Zhixin Tian and Steven R. Kass of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; Bun Chan and Leo Radom of the University of Sydney in Australia; and Bun Chan and coworkers considered that in order to decrease the acidity of a compound below that of CH 4 , and thereby create a stronger base, one would need to use a highly electropositive substituent.

The researchers selected lithium, which is among the smallest and most electropositive elements, and carried out sets of calculations that show LiOH is about 9 kcal per mol, or about 2%, less acidic than CH 4 . By their estimation, LiO- should therefore be the strongest base, and they have yet to determine any chemical species that can surpass it.

The team synthesized LiO- by using argon atoms to fragment lithium oxalate (LiC 2 O 4 -) in an electrospray ionization mass spectrometer. This process sequentially knocked out CO 2 and then CO molecules to form LiO-. Thermodynamic measurements on LiO- confirmed its record basicity.

