Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pfizer Pays Fine For Air Pollution

Drugmaker resolves charges that it violated federal Clean Air Act

June 25, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pfizer has agreed to pay a $975,000 civil penalty to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act at its former manufacturing facility in Groton, Conn.

In a consent decree filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says the alleged violations, which occurred between October 2002 and December 2005, resulted from a failure of Pfizer's leak detection and repair program.

DOJ charged that Pfizer failed to properly conduct pressure tests to identify leaks, repair leaks before start-up, equip open-ended lines with a cap or other seal, and document leak tests to establish full compliance with regulatory requirements.

"This significant penalty should send a strong message to the pharmaceutical industry that they must be diligent in detecting and repairing leaks of hazardous substances," says Assistant Attorney General Ronald J. Tenpas.

During its production of pharmaceutical-grade chemicals, Pfizer used substances such as methanol, hydrogen chloride, and methylene chloride, which are classified by EPA as hazardous air pollutants under the Clean Air Act. The Groton plant ceased pharmaceutical manufacturing in January 2008.

Pfizer says it believes the penalty is excessive based on the nature of the alleged infractions, but it agreed to pay the fine to resolve the matter. "The alleged violations involved record keeping, administrative, and work practice deviations, many of which were self-reported to the agency by Pfizer," according to a statement issued by the company.

"When initially notified of the alleged violations, Pfizer took timely steps to enhance the compliance of its program and ensure that EPA's concerns were addressed," the company says. "Pfizer has no reason to believe, and the government has not asserted, that the alleged deficiencies resulted in any environmental harm."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell draws Clean Air Act fines and wrongful death lawsuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Formosa to pay $2.85 milllion in penalties plus follow new safety requirements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE