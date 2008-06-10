U.K. School Opens Process R&D Institute

The University of Leeds has launched the Institute of Process Research & Development (iPRD) to help link university research capabilities more strongly to commercial needs in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals sectors.
A major goal of the institute is to help improve the efficiency and environmental impact of production processes, says iPRD Director John Blacker. Blacker is also technical director at the drug company Piramal Healthcare in Huddersfield, U.K.
Supported by private companies and public funds, the institute will combine chemistry and engineering. "Global pharma can only meet increasingly tough demands from regulators for purity and reduced environmental footprint if it transitions to smarter, cleaner processes?which represent a combined chemical and engineering challenge," Blacker says.
Projects under way include the destruction of organic-aqueous waste, novel continuous processes, and nongenotoxic catalytic alkylations. The institute is also offering a master?s of science degree in chemical process R&D. Pharmaceutical and fine chemicals firms will teach course modules and provide industrial placements for degree-related research projects.
