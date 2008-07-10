Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Cal Dooley Selected To Lead ACC

Former congressman will become president of chemical industry group

by Glenn Hess
July 10, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Dooley
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Grocery Manufacturers Association
Credit: Grocery Manufacturers Association

The American Chemistry Council has selected former Democratic congressman Calvin M. (Cal) Dooley to succeed Jack N. Gerard as president and chief executive officer. Dooley is currently president of the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), a trade group representing food manufacturers. He will take over the leadership of ACC, which represents major U.S. chemical manufacturers, on Sept. 8.

"Cal's knowledge of industry, his excellent bipartisan reputation on Capitol Hill, his savvy business sense, and his political acumen make him a great choice to lead our association," says Robert L. Wood, chairman of the ACC board and chairman of Chemtura.

Dooley, who served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1991 to 2004, representing the San Joaquin Valley area of California, has led GMA since it merged with the Food Products Association in January 2007. He was president of FPA for two years before the merger.

While in Congress, Dooley's voting record was considered moderate. In 1997, he was one of the founders of the New Democrat Coalition, an ideologically centrist, pro-business faction within the Democratic Party.

Dooley says he approaches advocacy with a business perspective and looks forward to building broad-based coalitions with industry partners and stakeholders. "There is a great deal of commonality in the issues being addressed at ACC and those in which I am currently involved," he notes.

Gerard departs on Sept. 1 to head up the American Petroleum Institute, which lobbies on behalf of the oil and natural gas industry. Thomas J. Gibson, ACC's senior vice president of advocacy, will leave on the same day to immediately become president of the American Iron & Steel Institute, the steel industry's main trade association.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cal Dooley to leave helm of the American Chemistry Council
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress forms a chemistry club
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Guarded Optimism

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE