Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Industrial Biotechnology Activity On Rise

Technology can improve process efficiency and provide environmental benefits, ITC says

by Glenn Hess
July 23, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Industrial biotechnology is increasingly being adopted by the chemical and liquid biofuel industries because of its potential technical, economic, and environmental advantages, says the International Trade Commission (ITC).

In a fact-finding report requested by Sen. Charles E. (Chuck) Grassley (R-Iowa), ITC says the advantages include process simplification, resulting in potential reductions in manufacturing costs and capital expenditures, and reduced consumption of fossil fuel, both as feedstock and for energy purposes.

Industrial biotech also provides environmental benefits, including sustainable production, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and less waste generation, according to the report.

"U.S. chemical and biofuel companies can keep their competitive edge in the world economy by developing new products from renewable resources; creating cleaner, more sustainable manufacturing processes; and reducing their costs by adopting industrial biotechnology," says Brent Erickson, executive vice president of the Biotechnology Industry Organization, an industry trade group.

He says these firms are steadily introducing a range of new products—including plastics, advanced biofuels, and chemicals—made from renewable resources instead of petroleum.

The ITC analysis indicates that biobased products, including pharmaceuticals and biodegradable plastics, account for 70% of the products made with industrial biotechnology, whereas biofuels account for 30%.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cefic publishes zero-carbon manifesto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UN suggests path to carbon-neutral chemical industry
Decarbonizing petrochemicals will cost nearly $800 billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE