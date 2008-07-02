Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Microspheres Read DNA Microarrays

Electrostatic repulsion detects DNA pairing

July 2, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

LEVITATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jay Groves
Electrostatic repulsion causes silica microspheres to rise to different heights above the background (white) and spots coated with single-stranded (light orange) or double-stranded DNA (dark orange).
Credit: Courtesy of Jay Groves
Electrostatic repulsion causes silica microspheres to rise to different heights above the background (white) and spots coated with single-stranded (light orange) or double-stranded DNA (dark orange).

DNA microarrays—devices that measure gene expression—could become easier to use, thanks to a new readout method based on electrostatic repulsion. Such devices are used in biological research and clinical diagnostics.

University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor Jay T. Groves, postdoc Khalid Salaita, and graduate student Nathan G. Clack have devised a way to use negatively charged silica microspheres to detect spots on DNA microarrays where single-stranded DNA hybridizes to form double-stranded DNA (Nat. Biotechnol. DOI: 10.1038/nbt1416).

"We're throwing millions of particles on the sample and letting the particles scan the surface randomly by Brownian motion," Groves says. "By doing a statistical analysis of their motion, we're able to determine with high precision what the charge on the surface is."

The setup consists of a glass surface modified with aminosilanes so that it has a positive charge. The researchers tune the charge such that single-stranded DNA printed on the surface makes the net charge approximately neutral or only slightly positive. Any DNA added to the surface as a result of hybridization drives the overall charge toward negative at that spot. When a solution of the negatively charged microspheres flows over the surface, the beads move away from the surface at the negatively charged spots where double-stranded DNA is present.

The researchers monitor the position of the spheres with optical methods such as reflection interference contrast microscopy or darkfield or brightfield microscopy. Such detection methods may not always be necessary, however, because the microspheres scatter light so strongly that the pattern of spots with hybridized DNA can be seen with the unaided eye, Groves says.

"The way to think of it is like a dust for fingerprints, except you can dust for DNA hybridization," Groves says. "You could imagine having a glass chip out in the field in a developing country, doing a tuberculosis DNA screen to see which strain you have, and just holding it up to the light to see."

Using a "charge ladder," in which a series of neighboring spots with the same DNA sequence have slightly different charges, the visual method becomes quantitative. "As you go up this ladder, it takes progressively more hybridization to get the spot to switch from positive to negative," Groves says. The last spot in the ladder to switch reveals how much DNA has hybridized.

The Berkeley team also used the method to detect RNA taken from cells without amplification or labeling. "We imagine this taking what right now is a difficult outsourced problem of doing gene expression profiling and turning it into something that you can do quickly in the lab," Groves says. Groves hopes that the technology will be commercialized. "We hope to see a company help develop the technology for real-world applications," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hot Particles For Graphene Nanopores
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanohole Sensor Could Make Biomolecule Detection Easy And Affordable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fishing Out Dilute Disease Biomarkers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE