Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Momentive Plans $81 Million Technology Center And Headquarters

Move will consolidate corporate staff and bring 250 jobs to Rensselaer, N.Y.

by Marc S. Reisch
July 15, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Momentive
Credit: Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials, the former General Electric silicones business, plans to spend $81 million on a new technology center and headquarters in Rensselaer County, N.Y.

In August, the firm, now owned by the private equity group Apollo Management, will first move corporate staff mainly from Wilton, Conn., but also from other locations, to temporary offices in Albany, N.Y. Momentive then expects to pick a final site this fall for its corporate offices and a technology center.

Construction on the $65 million center, which will house 130 people, should begin in 2009 and will take 18 months to complete. Work will then begin on the $16 million headquarters building, which will house about 120 people including Momentive CEO Jonathan Rich.

New York State and Rensselaer County will help defray the cost for the new facilities with $6.5 million in capital grants to Momentive. Part of the state money will also go to infrastructure upgrades at Momentive's nearby Waterford silicone manufacturing and R&D operations.

Rich says Momentive is building the new technology center to meet customer needs and to help customers develop successful applications of silicone materials. The 124,000-sq-ft technology center, he says, will be a world-class facility in which employees will "design and develop innovative products." About 50 R&D personnel from the 60-year-old Waterford site will relocate to the new technology center when it is completed.

The state of New York recently designated Momentive's Waterford site an economic development zone. The designation, the company says, will yield tax savings of $40 million over 10 years for Momentive in return for its commitment to spend $150 million on capital projects such as environmental, maintenance, and productivity ventures in the next five years at the site.

With revenues of $2.5 billion and 5,000 employees, Momentive is the second-largest maker of silicones after Dow Corning. Apollo Management bought the former GE Advanced Materials business for $3.8 billion in 2006.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solenis to expand water R&D in Delaware
DuPont will expand semiconductor materials in Delaware
Albemarle to add 200 jobs in North Carolina

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE