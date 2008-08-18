Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF Moves Closer To Shedding Its Styrenics Businesses

For now, firm to set styrenics apart as independent subsidiaries

by Patricia L. Short
August 18, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Brudermüller
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Credit: BASF

BASF is continuing the divestment of its global styrenics operations with plans to reorganize the business into an as-yet-undetermined number of new subsidiaries. The new companies are expected to be established in January 2009.

Having failed in discussions that began a year ago to sell those operations to an undisclosed buyer, BASF has now widened the scope of operations to be sold to include styrene copolymers.

The new subsidiaries will operate their different parts of the styrenics business independently, BASF says.

All told, BASF plans to shed the commodities styrene monomer, polystyrene, styrene butadiene copolymer, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, as well as styrene copolymer. The styrenic commodities and styrene copolymers businesses—which collectively have about 1,600 employees—had sales of about $6 billion in 2007 and include production sites in Belgium, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, India, and South Korea.

BASF will hold onto its remaining styrenic plastics activities in foams for the construction and packaging industries.

“We are reorganizing our styrenics business to improve its future success and give us new options outside of BASF,” says Martin Brudermüller, the BASF board member responsible for the company’s plastics operations.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE