Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Microbial Gas May Have Led To Accident At Paper Mill

Hydrogen generated by anaerobic bacteria considered as possible fuel for tank explosion

by Jeff Johnson
August 20, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
Credit: CSB

Anaerobic microbes may have been responsible for generating explosive gas that led to an accident that killed three welders and injured a fourth worker at the Packaging Corporation of America plant in Tomahawk, Wisc. That is a preliminary observation of the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) as it began its investigation of the July 29 accident at the corrugated cardboard mill.

The tragedy occurred as welders repaired a flange fitting at the top of an 80-foot-tall storage tank that held recycled water and paper fiber. Three workers who were standing on a catwalk above the domed, cylindrical tank were killed when an internal explosion ripped open the tank lid. CSB investigators are examining whether the tank’s contents—stagnant water and organic material—could have promoted the growth of anaerobic bacteria within the tank. The bacteria could have produced hydrogen or other flammable gases that may have been ignited by the welders as they repaired the tank’s top flange.

The investigation is just beginning, CSB stresses, but CSB Chairman John Bresland notes similar accidents have occurred at other paper mills during “hot work.” The investigation will take about a year, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board urges better refinery inspections, HF substitutes
Corrosion Led To Utah Refinery Blast
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bad Practices Led To Deadly Accident

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE