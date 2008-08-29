Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Saying No To PFCs

California Legislature poised to ban chemicals in food wrappers

by Cheryl Hogue
August 29, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The California State Legislature is on the brink of banning one type of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) from food wrappers, starting in 2010. Both the California Senate and Assembly have passed versions of a bill to stop the use of food packaging containing eight-carbon PFCs in the state.

PFCs impart oil, stain, grease, and water repellency to food wrappers. But the chemicals are biopersistent, and some are linked to health problems.

California's Senate is expected to vote by Aug. 30 on a bill (S.B. 1313) that the Assembly passed on Aug. 27. The Senate passed an earlier version of the bill that would have banned all PFCs from materials that have contact with food. After lobbying by the chemical industry, the Assembly narrowed the scope of the bill to just the eight-carbon PFCs.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) has not indicated whether he would sign the bill if the Senate concurs on the Assembly-passed version. The Chemical Industry Council of California, the American Chemistry Council, Ciba, DuPont, and Hercules have fought hard against the bill and are seeking a veto from Schwarzenegger, says John Ulrich, executive director of the California Industry Council.

Chemical makers argue that a widely used PFC, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), is already being managed well at the federal level. Under a voluntary initiative created by Environmental Protection Agency, eight major manufacturers of PFOA pledged to reduce worldwide emissions and product content of PFOA and related chemicals 95% by 2010 and to work toward eliminating emissions and product content of these chemicals by 2015.

For some observers, volunteer approaches are questionable. "The federal government's toothless approach does not ensure that people will be protected from these chemicals," says Renée Sharp, senior analyst for the Environmental Working Group, an activist organization that supports S.B. 1313.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US legislation would limit PFAS in industrial wastewater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Battle lines drawn over plastics bill
Sustainable chemistry R&D bill introduced in US Congress

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE