Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Special Delivery To Mitochondria

Chemical tweaks direct peptide tags to the cell’s powerhouse

by Carmen Drahl
August 21, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Defects in mitochondria, the cell’s energy factories, can play a part in cancer, diabetes, and other ailments. A Canadian research team has developed peptide-based biochemical tools that traverse the mitochondrial membrane, technology that could lead to better-targeted and more powerful treatments for disease. Kristin L. Horton and Kelly M. Stewart, graduate students in Shana O. Kelley’s group at the University of Toronto, presented the findings at a poster session in the Division of Biological Chemistry at this week’s ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

ENTRY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shana O. Kelley
The right mix of hydrophobic and cationic elements targets a peptide to mitochondria in cells, as shown by fluorescence microscopy.
Credit: Courtesy of Shana O. Kelley
The right mix of hydrophobic and cationic elements targets a peptide to mitochondria in cells, as shown by fluorescence microscopy.

Researchers have developed molecular shuttles that can enter and accumulate in mitochondria, but the relationship between chemical structure and passage through the mitochondrial membrane isn’t clear. Kelley’s group has found that the right blend of hydrophobic and cationic moieties allows peptides to enter this important organelle. “We think that these are universal properties that could be applied” to rationally design better carriers and therapies, Horton says.

To determine the chemical criteria for accessing mitochondria, the Toronto team tweaked the sequences of short cationic peptides. Such peptides have been used to carry nucleic acids and other cargo inside the cell membrane, but they cannot penetrate mitochondria. Replacing some cationic amino acid side chains with hydrophobic cyclohexane-containing side chains produced peptides that entered mitochondria in cultured cells (Chem. Biol. 2008, 15, 375). “People thought that only highly lipophilic structures with low charges could access mitochondria. We found that you can actually have quite a few charges on our peptide and still get through,” Kelley says.

Other mitochondria-targeting tags can deliver only small, nonpolar cargo, says Michael P. Murphy, an expert on mitochondria at the MRC Dunn Human Nutrition Unit, in Cambridge, England. “It would be nice to be able to deliver larger or polar molecules to mitochondria,” such as agents for conducting mitochondrial gene therapy, and Kelley’s work is a step toward that goal, he says.

In Philadelphia, Stewart disclosed that she and other Kelley group members are now looking into developing such cargoes. Meanwhile, Horton has exploited this strategy to design more potent anticancer peptides, by improving their targeting to mitochondria in cultured cells. The necessary next step in evaluating the peptides, Murphy tells C&EN, will be to learn how they behave in living organisms.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic cell membranes remodeled chemically
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Technique Adds Proteins To Membranes At Specific Sites And Times
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antibody Mimics Incite Immune Responses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE