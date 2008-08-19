Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tiny Devices Get A Grip

Tetherless grippers grab and move wee objects

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 19, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Credit: Courtesy of Timothy Leong/JHU

With a clever design based on human hands, researchers from Johns Hopkins University have made tiny "grippers" that are good for grabbing and moving microscale objects, including biological cells. The scientists described their work on Aug. 17 at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Philadelphia.

Credit: Courtesy of Timothy Leong/JHU
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Timothy Leong/JHU
The tetherless gripper grabs a microbead.
Credit: Courtesy of Timothy Leong/JHU
The tetherless gripper grabs a microbead.

Physicians already use precision grippers to obtain tissue samples in medical procedures such as endoscopy and laparoscopy, said David H. Gracias, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering. Current devices, however, are tethered and difficult to maneuver in tight spaces.

Gracias and his team have now developed tetherless grippers. The required mobility is hard to achieve, Gracias said, because most previous devices are actuated by electricity, which requires the use of wires or batteries. Gracias and his coworkers have instead focused on exploiting benign cues to such as temperature or biomolecules to trigger gripping and release motions.

Gracias and his coworkers designed their devices to mimic human hands, which have rigid phalanges and flexible joints. The grippers' trilayer structure consists of a film made of chromium and copper layers topped with a polymer.

"The film is like a stretched rubber band," Gracias said. "When you release it, it immediately tries to curl up."

The polymer controls whether the film curls up. If the polymer is stiff, the gripper stays open. When the polymer is softened by means of temperature or chemical triggers, the gripper closes around its target like fingers around a ball. The grippers can release their cargo by, for example, applying another chemical that reopens them.

Magnetic portions incorporated into the grippers allow the researchers to guide the devices through tight spaces by using magnets. The next step, Gracias said, is to make them autonomous by guiding them with chemical cues in the body rather than an external magnet.

Gracias reported several applications of the grippers. He used them to capture some cells from a mass of them in a tube. The captured cells remained viable, he noted. He has also used the grippers to perform an in vitro biopsy on a cow's bladder.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New wireless pacemaker is powered by light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New 3D-printed muscle is the strong, sensitive type
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Microgripper captures single cells for tissue biopsy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE