Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Ernest Eliel Dies At 86

Organic chemist and textbook author made fundamental contributions to stereochemistry

by Bethany Halford
September 23, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Eliel
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemical Heritage Foundation Collections
performs an experiment in a pharmaceutical laboratory in Havana, 1945.
Credit: Chemical Heritage Foundation Collections
performs an experiment in a pharmaceutical laboratory in Havana, 1945.

Ernest Eliel, 86, a central figure in the field of stereochemistry, the 1996 Priestley Medalist, and a former ACS president, died on Sept. 18 after a long illness.

Eliel was born on Dec. 28, 1921, in Cologne, Germany. His fascination with chemistry began at age 11 with the gift of a chemistry set from his parents. By 15, Eliel had decided to make chemistry his life's work.

Fleeing the Nazis, Eliel left Germany for Scotland in 1938. Two years later, he was sent to a Canadian internment camp as an "enemy alien." Eventually, Eliel made his way to Cuba, where he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry at the University of Havana.

Eliel immigrated to the U.S. in 1946. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in just two years under the guidance of chemistry professor Harold Snyder. In 1948, Eliel joined the chemistry faculty at the University of Notre Dame. It was there that he authored the classic textbook "Stereochemistry of Carbon Compounds," which has sold more than 40,000 copies worldwide.

In 1972, Eliel joined the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he spent the remainder of his career as the W. R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemistry. "Ernest Eliel was a giant in his field who was always gracious and generous with his time," says Michael Crimmins, chair of UNC's chemistry department. "He espoused and contributed to the highly collegial nature of the department, and although we will certainly miss him, his spirit will always be with us because of the great influence that he had on so many people here."

"Ernest was a modest man with an energy content and focus that matched his commitment to his profession," adds Jeffrey I. Seeman, a chemical historian at the University of Richmond who edited Eliel's autobiography "From Cologne to Chapel Hill."

Once described by a colleague as a bulldog, Eliel listed persistence as one of his fundamental values. "In science, even the best-laid-out ideas frequently don't work out," he told Seeman for a biographical sketch (Chirality 2002, 14, 98). "You have to find a way to get around the difficulties. If you give up right away, you won't get anywhere."

Eliel is survived by his wife, Eva; daughters Ruth and Carol; and two grandchildren.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Bennett Willeford
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James D. Crum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James C. Carnahan Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE