Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NIH Supports Transformative Research

Agency names Director's Pioneer Award and New Innovator Award recipients for 2008

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 25, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The National Institutes of Health announced the 2008 recipients of its Director's Pioneer Awards and New Innovator Awards on Sept. 22. The two programs, which are part of the NIH Roadmap for Medical Research, will provide nearly $140 million in grants to 47 scientists over then next five years.

In its fifth year, the Pioneer Award is given to researchers at any stage in their career to support high-risk, high-impact research. The New Innovator Award is in its second year and is open to early-career scientists who have not yet received a regular NIH research grant such as an R01 grant.

"Nothing is more important to me than stimulating and sustaining deep innovation, especially for early-career investigators and despite challenging budgetary times," NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni said in a statement. "These highly creative researchers are tackling important scientific challenges with bold ideas and inventive technologies that promise to break through barriers and radically shift our understanding."

"Chemists are well represented in both the NIH Director's Pioneer and New Innovator awardees," adds Jeremy M. Berg, director of NIH's National Institute of General Medical Sciences. "This reflects, in part, the ability of chemists to drive biomedical research through the development of novel molecules, materials, and technologies. Such developments offer the potential for significant impact, making them well suited for support through these programs," he tells C&EN.

The five chemically related researchers who are among the 16 Pioneer awardees are James K. Chen, Stanford University; Charles M. Lieber, Harvard University; Teri W. Odom, Northwestern University; Hongkun Park, Harvard; and Alice Y. Ting, MIT.

Eight of the 31 New Innovator awardees are from chemical fields. They are Timothy J. Cardozo, New York School of Medicine; Karen L. Christman, University of California, San Diego; Xiangfeng Duan, UCLA; David H. Gracias, Johns Hopkins University; Christy L. Haynes, University of Minnesota; Lara K. Mahal, University of Texas, Austin; William M. Shih, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Lei Wang, Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemists win NIH Director’s Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Young Scientists Awards Expand
NIH Funds More High-Risk Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE