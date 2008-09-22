PolyOne And ADM Link For Plasticizers

Plastics compounder PolyOne and agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland are teaming up to develop plasticizers from renewable resources.
Plasticizers make rigid plastics softer and easier to process. PolyOne estimates that the global plasticizer business generates about $11 billion in sales annually, with 90% of those plasticizers used in polyvinyl chloride compounds. The largest volume plasticizers are based on phthalate esters, a class of chemicals that has been closely scrutinized for its effect on human reproductive systems.
The companies want to develop plasticizers derived from corn and oilseeds. "We are confident that PolyOne's compounding expertise and global market reach, coupled with ADM's deep knowledge" of agricultural chemistries and manufacturing techniques, will lead to a new generation of plasticizers and compounds, says Cecil Chappelow, PolyOne's chief innovation officer.
The effort isn't PolyOne's first in the area. Last month, the Cleveland-based company licensed patents for soybean-based plasticizers from the research organization Battelle.
