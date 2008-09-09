Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Treating Chemobrain

Antioxidant can prevent cognitive problems that stem from chemotherapy

by Sophie L. Rovner
September 9, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Battling cancer can be hellish, not only as a result of the direct effects of the malignancy but also because some patients suffer significant memory loss and attention problems. Now, Gregory W. Konat of West Virginia University and colleagues have demonstrated that chemotherapy can cause these cognitive difficulties, known as chemofog or chemobrain, and that they can be treated (Metab. Brain Dis. 2008, 23, 325).

First, the researchers treated healthy rats either with saline or with adriamycin and cyclophosphamide, which are used to treat breast cancer. They then used an electric shock to train the rats to avoid a darkened compartment in an enclosure. When the rats were subsequently returned to the enclosure, those that received the chemotherapy were much more prone to enter the dangerous dark compartment.

This "profound dysfunction of short-term memory" was prevented by coadministering the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine during chemotherapy, according to the authors. The results suggest that oxidative stress caused by chemotherapy, expressed in the form of cell-damaging free radicals, harms the brain. Previous studies indicate antioxidant supplements won't interfere with the efficacy of chemotherapy, the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE