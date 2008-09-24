Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Unnatural Amino Acid Transforms Protein

Amino acid switch turns DNA-binding protein into DNA-cleaving protein

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 24, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

By replacing a single naturally occurring amino acid with an unnatural amino acid, chemists at Scripps Research Institute have turned a protein that only binds to DNA into one that also cleaves the DNA specifically at the site next to the unnatural amino acid. Changing the location of the unnatural amino acid causes DNA cleavage at different spots. The technique could be used to map interactions between proteins and their DNA partners.

Chemistry professor Peter G. Schultz and graduate student Hyun Soo Lee perform this transformation on Escherichia coli catabolite activator protein (CAP), a homodimer that binds to a 22-base-pair site. They insert bipyridinyl alanine (Bpy-Ala) in place of a lysine that lies at the protein-DNA interface near both ends of the binding site in the dimeric protein (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja804653f). The bipyridinyl group chelates transition-metal ions, which Schultz and Lee expected would induce oxidative cleavage of the DNA backbone next to the unnatural amino acid.

When the researchers incubate the modified protein with metal ions, a reducing agent, and DNA containing the binding sequence, they do indeed see cleavage of the DNA backbone in the expected locations.

The researchers suggest that similar methods could be used to convert any DNA-binding protein into a DNA-cleaving protein.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nonnatural amino acid amps up enzyme efficiency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer Protein Loves Metal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phosphoserine On Demand

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE